JBL Names His Picks For John Cena’s Final Opponent

With John Cena’s farewell tour now officially underway, WWE Hall of Famer JBL is offering his thoughts on who should share the ring with the 17-time world champion for his final match — and he’s got some surprising suggestions.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL acknowledged the obvious dream match candidates first.

“I think Brock [Lesnar] would be awesome. I also think Roman [Reigns] would be awesome. I think both those would be incredible matches,” JBL said. “But I think The Rock… I mean, that’s kind of it, because The Rock kind of helped him turn heel… plus The Rock’s the biggest movie star in the freaking world.”

But beyond marquee matchups, JBL also looked at the scenario from a traditional pro wrestling lens — where legends go out by giving the rub to rising stars. And in that vein, he had two unexpected names in mind.

“Jacob Fatu, to me, I think would be a great choice, because I don’t think people would expect it, and I think the match would be freaking amazing,” JBL explained, drawing parallels to Cena’s legendary bout with Umaga. He also floated another member of the Anoa’i family: “I think Jey Uso… would be good.”

The podcast’s host, Conrad Thompson, offered his own bold prediction: Logan Paul. JBL agreed without hesitation, calling it a “great call” and highlighting the long-term benefits of such a booking.

“You could make so much hay out of that,” JBL said. “You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do. Logan Paul would brag about that for years.”

As of now, John Cena’s final match has not been officially confirmed, but reports indicate it may take place at the rumored Saturday Night’s Main Event PLE in December, expected to be held in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

