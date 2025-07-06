Conflicting Reports Emerge Over TV Deal for Hulk Hogan’s New Promotion

Hulk Hogan’s new wrestling venture, Real American Freestyle, is generating buzz — but also confusion — over its reported television or streaming partner. The long-term viability of the startup promotion may hinge on which report turns out to be true.

According to Izzy Martinez, who is involved with the project, Real American Freestyle has landed a major television deal. As reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, Martinez allegedly claimed that the promotion has secured a deal with FOX — not FS1, and not streaming, but the main FOX broadcast network.

“Izzy Martinez said this past week that Real American Freestyle has gotten a broadcast deal with FOX,” Meltzer wrote. “He said FOX, not FS1, and said broadcast and not cable or streaming.”

Martinez also reportedly stated that thanks to Hogan’s star power and the broadcast deal, additional investors have signed on, further boosting the promotion’s momentum.

However, this version of the story has been disputed by combat sports insider Brian McMahon, who claims the deal is not with FOX’s main network, but instead with Fox Nation — the streaming platform for Fox News.

Meltzer acknowledged the contradiction in the Observer, writing:

“Combat sports insider Brian McMahon said to us the deal was with Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming app. That’s obviously a gigantic difference. It’s also far easier to believe.”

The credibility gap between the two platforms is significant. A primetime FOX broadcast deal would represent a monumental achievement for a new wrestling promotion, offering major network exposure. In contrast, Fox Nation is a niche subscription service with a much smaller reach.

Observers note that without a strong media rights deal, a wrestling startup faces an uphill battle — especially considering the past failures of ventures like Vince McMahon’s XFL and The Rock’s UFL, which struggled despite having high-profile backers and solid initial funding.

“Nobody can make something work on just live gate money,” Meltzer noted.

Adding some legitimacy to the venture, it was also reported that UFC star and NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal has signed with Real American Freestyle and will be working under dual contracts with both promotions.

As of this writing, no official announcement has been made regarding Real American Freestyle’s confirmed broadcast or streaming partner.