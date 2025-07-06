Teddy Long Reveals How Iconic Undertaker Catchphrase Was Born

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long has finally shared the backstage moment that led to one of the most iconic catchphrases in WWE history.

Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, Long recounted how a simple piece of advice Vince McMahon gave to his daughter Stephanie McMahon ended up shaping his most memorable line: “One-on-one with The Undertaker!”

Long explained that it all happened at Madison Square Garden, where he happened to overhear Vince speaking to Stephanie and some production staff.

“Vince came out and he was talking to Stephanie… and he was telling everybody he wanted a little bit more emphasis on the name, you know, when she introduced him,” Long said. “And I just overheard it, you know. And I didn’t say a word, but I remembered it.”

Later that night, when Long was tasked with introducing The Undertaker for a match, he decided to apply Vince’s suggestion in his own unique way.

“So when I went out that night to introduce The Undertaker, that’s the first thing I remember. Vince wanted that, that high, you know, input,” he recalled. “And so I said, ‘One-on-one with The Undertaker!’ you know.”

Long then shared the moment he realized he had made an impact.

“And I come back by, and he [Vince] looks at me, and he just thumbs up. And I, you know, I keep right on walking. But I came over. I did that myself.”

The phrase soon became a signature part of Teddy Long’s character, especially during his run as General Manager on SmackDown, where he often comedically punished heels by putting them in a match against The Undertaker — usually announced with booming enthusiasm.

Long remains a beloved figure in professional wrestling, frequently appearing at fan conventions where crowds still chant his signature lines with affection.