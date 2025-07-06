Penta Slammed By WWE Hall Of Famer For ‘Overproduced’ Night Of Champions Run-In

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray didn’t hold back when discussing Penta’s dramatic run-in at the 2025 WWE Night of Champions premium live event. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully criticized the presentation of the save, which saw Penta come to the aid of John Cena and CM Punk during a post-match beatdown by Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

While the crowd reacted strongly to Penta’s surprise appearance, Bully Ray took issue with the execution, particularly Penta’s theatrics before hitting the ring.

“Here’s CM Punk, and he needs help, and Penta was standing in the back, and you saw the screen and you were like: ‘My God! CM Punk, adiós mijo, CM Punk needs help! Somebody hit my music so I can go help CM Punk!’” Bully said.

“But I’m gonna high five, and I’m gonna look at the people, and I’m gonna do all this other s**t before I get there… You take me out of the moment! What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong. Penta? Out of the moment.”

Bully’s comments echo similar criticisms directed at Jeff Hardy, who has frequently been mocked for dancing or taunting during urgent run-ins. In fact, Hardy’s delayed saves became a recurring meme on social media, often accompanied by fans joking that the attackers had plenty of time to escape or continue the beatdown.

Online reaction to Penta’s delay was mixed — while many fans praised the unexpected alliance and crowd pop, others echoed Bully’s sentiment, arguing that dramatic saves should prioritize urgency over showmanship.

Penta’s involvement with Cena and Punk continues to raise speculation about his future alignment in WWE and whether this marks the start of a new faction or short-term alliance.