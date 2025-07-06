WWE Still Monitoring CMLL Talent Amid AAA Partnership

While WWE’s current focus remains on integrating talent from its newly affiliated AAA roster, the company is reportedly keeping a close eye on CMLL standout Máscara Dorada, according to a report via BodySlam.net’s Cory Hays.

Despite no active recruitment efforts toward Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) talent at this time, Dorada — formerly known as Gran Metalik during his WWE run — is one name WWE is said to be monitoring closely.

Dorada built a global reputation with his dynamic, high-flying offense and was one of the top performers in WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He later formed part of the Lucha House Party alongside Kalisto and Lince Dorado on the main roster before parting ways with the company.

The interest in Dorada highlights WWE’s continued engagement with lucha libre talent beyond AAA, despite the ongoing consolidation of the North American lucha scene under the WWE-AAA partnership. CMLL remains a rival promotion to AAA in Mexico.

At this stage, no formal talks between Dorada and WWE have been confirmed. However, sources indicate that the company remains open to future possibilities, especially for luchadors who bring both international appeal and WWE experience.

