GUNTHER’s WWE Return Date Confirmed Following Suspension

After losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso in the opening match of WrestleMania 41, former champion GUNTHER shocked the WWE Universe with a brutal post-match outburst on the April 7th episode of Monday Night Raw, assaulting Michael Cole and Pat McAfee at the commentary table. The unprovoked attack led to a swift response from Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who handed down a storyline indefinite suspension and fine for the “unprofessional conduct.”

Last week on Raw, Pearce addressed the chaos caused by GUNTHER, stating:

“GUNTHER has been fined an undisclosed amount and is suspended indefinitely for his actions against our commentary team last week.”

While WWE publicly presented the suspension as punishment, backstage reports quickly emerged suggesting the suspension coincided with a request for time off by the Austrian powerhouse. Wrestling reporter Cory Hays was the first to note on X that GUNTHER had personally requested time away from television following WrestleMania.

According to PWInsider.com, GUNTHER has been spotted in London in recent days and is expected to remain off TV for roughly 2–3 weeks. One WWE source confirmed to PWInsider:

“The belief among those we spoke to in the company is his ‘suspension’ will be 2-3 weeks.”

The timeline matches up with the most recent developments, as WWE officially confirmed during the April 28th edition of Raw that GUNTHER will return at the Backlash Premium Live Event. He is set to face Pat McAfee in a highly personal grudge match on Saturday, May 10th, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

This will be GUNTHER’s first match since dropping the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania and marks McAfee’s first singles match on a PLE since WrestleMania 38.

Stay with PWMania.com for complete coverage of WWE Backlash 2025 and all updates regarding GUNTHER’s return.