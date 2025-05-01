Nikki Bella Comments On Training For Possible WWE Return

WWE veteran Natalya (Nattie Neidhart) appeared on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM, hosted by Nikki and Brie Garcia. In a wide-ranging conversation, Nattie reflected on her wrestling roots, her husband TJ Wilson’s critical backstage influence on WWE’s women’s evolution, and the emotional support he continues to provide.

One touching story revealed that TJ nearly missed Nattie’s WrestleMania entrance due to a production meeting. “TJ was like, ‘I’ve got 20 minutes,’ and I was on in 20 minutes,” Nattie recalled. “He was still in the meeting. I was so worried he wasn’t gonna come, but right before I walked through the curtain, he was there.” She continued, “I gave him the biggest hug and then as soon as I hugged him, my music hit… He left the meeting while it was still going on. He was like, ‘Sorry guys. I’ve gotta go.’”

Nattie also shared an emotional update on IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey, who is recovering from a serious spinal injury. “Chris was paralyzed from the neck down. Now he’s walking,” she said. “TJ was able to share his story with Chris, and I have full faith that Chris Bey will wrestle again. I think he absolutely will.” Nattie and TJ have remained in close contact with Bey throughout his recovery journey, offering encouragement and firsthand perspective.

When asked about the possibility of retirement, Nattie made it clear that she isn’t going anywhere. “People ask, ‘When are you gonna hang it up?’ I’m gonna hang it up when Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio hang it up,” she said with a laugh. “I feel better than ever. I’m waking up pain-free. I think we’re in an era where age doesn’t define us anymore. If you’re good at what you do, go in there and rock it.”

Nikki Garcia also provided an update on her return-to-the-ring plans, revealing that she’s been gradually increasing her strength training. “I’ve been slowly getting back into lifting heavier,” Nikki shared. “I texted my sister and mom, ‘I went up 15 pounds!’ I didn’t even realize it at first. Just a little at a time, and here I am.”

The episode also included lighthearted moments, including a story about Nattie being catfished by someone pretending to be Jason Momoa. Fans can catch new episodes of The Nikki & Brie Show every Monday and Thursday, available anytime on the SiriusXM app.

