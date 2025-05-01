Backstage News On How Long Liv Morgan Is Expected To Be Off WWE TV

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has landed her biggest Hollywood role to date, as Deadline reports she will appear alongside Lily James in the upcoming Neon Pictures thriller Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer).

According to the report, Morgan will portray the daughter of a powerful politician whose mysterious disappearance draws an FBI agent, played by James, into a sprawling investigation that involves a corrupt Tokyo police officer (played by Shun Oguri) and a dangerous killer operating in the shadows. Production is set to begin in Japan next week. The film is backed by Neon, the same distributor behind the 2024 Palme d’Or-winning film Anora.

PWInsider.com confirmed that Morgan is expected to be off WWE programming for “at least several weeks” to accommodate the shoot.

Bryan Alvarez added more context during a segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating:

“Liv Morgan has gotten a role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which is going to be, allegedly, beginning production in Tokyo next month, although the impression I got was that she’s out of here, and that’s why they shot the angle on Monday. I think she’s heading over this week, and she’s gonna be one of the stars in the film.”

Morgan was recently involved in a major storyline on WWE Raw, where she and Raquel Rodriguez recaptured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. WWE followed up with a backstage segment on the April 28th edition of Raw confirming Morgan’s upcoming absence, with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis approving her time away.

This marks a major career milestone for Morgan, who is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, the same firm that handles Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. As reported earlier this week, Morgan’s role is described as “substantial,” with insiders calling it one of the most impressive castings for a wrestling star in recent years.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Liv Morgan’s Hollywood venture and all updates on her WWE return.