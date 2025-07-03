Report: WWE Discussing Potential TNA Crossover For Evolution 2

WWE’s upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event could feature a rare crossover moment involving talent from TNA Wrestling, according to a new report.

Sources close to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net have confirmed that WWE officials have had internal discussions about TNA representation at the all-women’s PLE in Atlanta. While nothing is finalized, the possibility of talent from TNA appearing on a WWE stage is said to be “making waves” within the company.

This comes just months after TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appeared in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble, signaling a surprising and welcomed opening of the “forbidden door” between WWE and TNA.

As reported earlier by PWMania.com, WWE is also considering a return of The IIconics, known today in TNA as The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay), for Evolution 2. The popular former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are said to be under consideration for a one-off return or surprise appearance, especially with Liv Morgan reportedly injured and the Women’s Tag Team Title match plans possibly changing.

“After speaking to those in the know, we can report WWE has considered bringing in TNA talent, The IInspiration… to the Evolution PLE next weekend in Atlanta,” WrestleVotes originally reported.

The idea of TNA talent potentially appearing at the same WWE event highlights how serious WWE may be about enhancing the Evolution card with inter-promotional moments that spotlight top-tier women’s talent.

With the Evolution 2 lineup still coming together and WWE’s history of delivering surprises at live events, this developing story adds another layer of excitement to an already anticipated show.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for breaking news, match card updates, and exclusive backstage reports as WWE Evolution 2 approaches.