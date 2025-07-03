Strong Push Within WWE To Feature Corey Graves Weekly On RAW Or SmackDown

There is growing internal support within WWE for Corey Graves to become a permanent fixture on main roster commentary, regardless of Pat McAfee’s current availability.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, several people within the company strongly believe that Graves’ talent, passion, and decade-long experience make him far too valuable to be left off weekly Raw or SmackDown broadcasts.

“According to several within the WWE, there is a strong contingency to get Corey Graves on main roster television weekly regardless of who is or is not available,” the report states. “While several understand the value that Pat McAfee brings to the company, many feel like Graves is way too good and way too passionate to not be on main roster television week in and week out.”

Graves, who has been with WWE since 2011 and transitioned to commentary in 2014 following his in-ring retirement, has become one of the most consistent and respected voices on WWE programming. With McAfee’s return to Monday Night Raw, Graves has been appearing more frequently on WWE NXT, leading to speculation about his long-term role.

Currently, WWE’s commentary teams are as follows:

Raw: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee

SmackDown: Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore

There’s no word yet on whether WWE would consider reintroducing three-man booths to make room for Graves on main roster programming, but the internal momentum behind him suggests changes could be on the horizon.

