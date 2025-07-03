WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team For Evolution 2 PLE

WWE is reportedly exploring the idea of bringing back the popular tag team of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly known as The IIconics, for the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event in Atlanta.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, internal discussions have taken place about the possibility of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions making an appearance at the all-women’s show. The duo, who currently wrestle in TNA Wrestling as The IInspiration, remain one of the most beloved female tag teams in recent memory.

“After speaking to those in the know, we can report the WWE has considered bringing in TNA talent, The Inspiration, formerly The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, now known as Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, to the Evolution PLE next weekend in Atlanta,” the report stated. “Our source did not confirm if the duo would be showing up or if it was just an idea at this point, but we do know the former WWE Tag Team Champions have at the very least been considered for the event.”

The timing of this possible return is particularly notable. Reports suggest the original plan for the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Evolution may have been affected by an injury to Liv Morgan, potentially opening the door for new challengers or a surprise appearance.

The IIconics had a memorable WWE run highlighted by their WrestleMania 35 victory, where they captured the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Their comedic timing, charisma, and chemistry made them standout stars before they were released by the company in 2021.

Since their WWE departure, Lee and McKay have found continued success in TNA, where they also won the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Their current TNA contracts could impact a WWE return, though past collaborations between the two promotions suggest that a surprise appearance is within the realm of possibility.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on the Evolution card and potential surprises.