Report: Former WWE Star Expected To Join AEW Soon

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn is reportedly on her way to All Elite Wrestling. According to a new report, AEW has shown strong interest in the recently released star, and she has already been spotted backstage at a recent taping.

The report, originally from WrestleVotes, states that a deal is believed to be imminent.

“We have learned through sources that AEW is heavily interested in recently released talent, Isla Dawn. So much so, according to one source, she was recently backstage at an AEW taping… the expectation is that she will begin working AEW shows in the very near future.”

Dawn, 31, was released by WWE in February 2025 after a seven-year run with the company. During her time there, she held both the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the main roster alongside partner Alba Fyre as part of The Unholy Union.

Known for her eerie, witch-inspired persona and in-ring versatility, Dawn was considered by many fans to have been released prematurely. Her style and character work made her a standout performer in NXT UK, NXT, and her short stint on the main roster.

If signed, Dawn would join AEW’s growing list of former WWE stars who have found success with the company, including Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Saraya—with Storm currently holding the AEW Women’s World Championship.

AEW has yet to make an official announcement, but all signs point to Isla Dawn becoming All Elite very soon.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Isla Dawn’s AEW status and more breaking wrestling news.