Backstage Update On Tama Tonga’s WWE Status

WWE Superstar Tama Tonga has reportedly suffered an injury and is expected to be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time, according to the latest WrestleVotes Radio episode on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon.

The development adds further uncertainty to the current storyline involving Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, who have been presented as part of a rebooted version of The Bloodline, often referred to as “Bloodline 2.0” by fans.

The report stated:

“So in another little injury bit, we are told Tama Tonga has suffered an injury and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. It will be interesting to see if this affects Tonga Loa’s return, as he was on pace for a mid-summer comeback. However, with his brother and tag partner now shelved, his timetable also remains to be seen.”

Tonga Loa, who was reportedly being positioned to return to WWE television later this summer following his own injury layoff, could now see those plans altered due to the timing of his brother’s setback. The duo was expected to potentially play a significant role in the evolving Bloodline angle on SmackDown, alongside Solo and Fatu.

As of now, WWE has not made an official statement regarding the nature of Tama Tonga’s injury or how long he may be out. It’s also unclear whether the creative direction for the faction will shift in his absence.

