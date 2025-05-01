WWE Still Planning 2025 Draft Despite Packed Event Schedule

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE is still planning to hold its annual Draft in 2025, but determining when it will happen is proving difficult due to the company’s packed premium live event calendar.

“Plans for the draft? Yeah, I do believe so,” WrestleVotes stated on the latest episode. “TC, I don’t think you’ve heard a date. I haven’t heard a date.”

The uncertainty surrounding a potential date stems from the tight scheduling of upcoming WWE events. WrestleVotes outlined a series of shows that may impact the timing:

Backlash – May 10

Saturday Night’s Main Event – Two weeks later

Money in the Bank – Two weeks after that

Saudi Arabia PLE – Three weeks later

Rumored Evolution Event – One week after Saudi Arabia

SummerSlam – August 2-3

“The calendar gets a little tricky here,” the report noted. “There’s a lot going on. I don’t know exactly when and where they can pencil this Draft in, but I would expect one to happen.”

While a firm date has yet to be set, it appears WWE is working to ensure that the Draft will still take place, even if it occurs later than usual due to scheduling conflicts.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on the WWE Draft and the company’s evolving 2025 event calendar.