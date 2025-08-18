Brandi Rhodes Launches New Business

Brandi Rhodes, a former WWE and AEW star and the wife of reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, announced on her Twitter (X) account that she has launched her new business, “Pinkerton’s Baby + Kids Children’s Boutique.”

You can visit the website for Brandi’s new boutique here.

Brandi Rhodes wrote, “Today I opened my 2nd business. I cannot describe the feeling of inviting in so many wonderful people and families for the first time. Pinkertons website will be up and running for online orders very soon. I will keep you all posted!”

In addition to the boutique, Rhodes runs the Naked Mind Yoga + Pilates.