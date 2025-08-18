Jacob Fatu Reveals His Dream Bar Fight Team Of Wrestling Legends

WWE star Jacob Fatu appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss various topics, including which wrestlers he would want on his team for a real bar fight.

Fatu said, “Okay, well, bruh, you know who we’re going to have to lead the way is Mr. Andre the Giant. So, hey, bruh, so me, it’s going to have to be Andre. I mean, Andre…. Bruh, you got to be the great Haku, baby. Get you with the Tongan death grip around there. I mean, and then, okay, so that’s three. Oh, man, hold on, bruh. Oh, damn, bruh.”

On also wanting Umaga and Harley Race:

“I didn’t know how tough this was. Hold on, hold on. I know how tough this is. Okay, so definitely Andre. Who else I get? I got to get my uncle Umaga, man. Come on, come on, bro. Oh, man, who was in there that didn’t play around, bro? Who didn’t play? Uh, uh, Harley race. I’m gonna go Harley Race.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)