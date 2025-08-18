Triple H Calls The Undertaker A Big Driving Force Behind AAA

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently shared a backstage video from AAA’s TripleMania XXXIII event held on Saturday.

In the video, he discussed several topics, including the significant role WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has played in AAA since WWE acquired the company.

Triple H also highlighted the important contributions of NXT executive and his close friend, Shawn Michaels, to AAA.

Triple H said, “Here I am with the two guys I respected the most of my generation. As if this wasn’t big enough, having that opportunity, I can’t even describe it. If you would have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be the Undertaker, it would be hard for me to sort of wrap my head around that.”

Last night was special. Congratulations to @luchalibreaaa and thank you to the fans who made #Triplemania a great event. And that was just day one… pic.twitter.com/uoYkSeMuZD — Triple H (@TripleH) August 17, 2025

