John Cena Reacts To WWE Fans Calling Logan Paul Overrated

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena participated in a Q&A at Fan Expo Chicago, where he discussed several topics, including his opinion that Logan Paul is not a very likeable person.

Cena said, “I’ve always been one of those guys you don’t have to like. You can hate me if you want. But I’d like to think I’ve earned people’s respect. So what I’m about to say might not be the answer you’re looking for, but hopefully you’ll respect it. Do I think Logan Paul can beat me up? Yes.”

He continued, “I think he’s got a very good chance because he’s really good at WWE. I know a lot of people in this room don’t like him. He’s not a very likeable guy.”

On fans calling Paul overrated:

“I disagree, I think he’s underrated. I think he gets a bad rap. He’s not an outsider, he belongs in WWE. I think his best days are still ahead of him, he’s got championships in his future. I can tell you I’m not looking past Logan Paul, and I’m not believing any of the hype that he’s an outsider who should be taken lightly. I’m training hard. Cody Rhodes brought out the best in me at SummerSlam, he reignited a fire in me, and I know I’ve got a very tough opponent in Logan Paul.”

Cena added, “So do I think he can beat me up? Yes. Will he have to earn every inch? Absolutely.”

You can check out Cena’s comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lex Letherman (@itswheezyblonde)

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)