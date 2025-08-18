Finn Bálor’s Demonito Puppet Now Being Sold At WWE Shop

During Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania XXXIII event, WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor introduced his Demonito puppet in The Judgment Day’s 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

Bálor’s team faced off against Mr. Iguana, WWE NXT star Lola Vice, and Niño Hamburguesa, with the puppet humorously “eating” Iguana’s La Yesca.

Following its debut, Bálor’s Demonito puppet is now available for purchase on WWE Shop for $99.99.

The item’s description reads:

“Made of a super soft plush material, this Finn Balor “Demonito” Replica Plush Puppet will make the perfect gift for any fan of the WWE Universe! Bring home a piece of the ring with this figure of one of the world’s finest Superstars.”