Recently Released WWE Star Files Two New Trademarks

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal filed to trademark the terms “RAJ DHESI” and “THE MAHARAJA” under his real name Yuvraj Dhesi with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last April 26th for merchandising purposes.

There’s no word yet on where Mahal will use the new terms, but “RAJ DHESI” could end up being his new in-ring name and “THE MAHARAJA” could end up being his new moniker after years of using “The Modern Day Maharaja” in WWE.

You can check out the full descriptions below:

“Mark For: RAJ DHESI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

“Mark For: THE MAHARAJA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”