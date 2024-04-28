The Undertaker Calls AJ Styles The Shawn Michaels Of This Generation

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes AJ Styles is the Shawn Michaels of this generation because Styles can make anybody look like a million bucks and has the ability to work with anybody and make it believable.

Undertaker said, “[AJ Styles] checks all the boxes. I don’t know if there will ever be another Shawn Michaels. I put a disclaimer on it, but AJ Styles can work with anybody. He can make anybody look like a million bucks and still be able to you know — AJ is not a big guy, but has the ability to work with anybody and make it believable, make it solid. That doesn’t make AJ Shawn Michaels, but those are the two guys that have the generation’s [highest] work level. That’s my opinion, I’m sure somebody else will have a different opinion,” he continued. “That’s kind of the reason why the whole Boneyard match happened is because I didn’t get a chance to work with AJ and that lured me. I really do [hold him in such high regard] as a human being and as a performer.”

On what a match between Michaels and Styles would look like:

“Yeah, they would have torn the place down. That match would have been — I have no doubts in my mind that that’s a five-star match.”

