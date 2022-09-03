Austin Theory Gets His Full Name Back During WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE has confirmed rumors that another star will reclaim his full name.

For his match on the Kick-off show, Theory was introduced as Austin Theory. Theory joined forces with Alpha Academy to take on Madcap Moss and The Street Profits.

The decision to remove Theory’s first name was made by Vince McMahon, and Theory stated in a recent interview that he was fine with just having the last name because the “Austin” part was added for him.

The name change was revealed last weekend when Theory was listed as Austin Theory on upcoming live event line-ups. Matt Riddle was another WWE star whose name was restored this week.

For the record, The Street Profits and Moss won the match when Montez Ford pinned Chad Gable.

