WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022

It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event.

The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.

On tap for tonight’s highly-anticipated event is Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Sheamus vs. Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle in singles action, Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio & Edge, as well as Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss taking on Bayley, Dakota Kai and IO SKY.

Featured below are complete WWE Clash At The Castle results from Saturday, September 3, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE RESULTS (9/3/2022)

