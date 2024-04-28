AEW Collision Results – April 27, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

AEW Collision returns at 8:30pm EST. this evening after the NBA on TNT coverage, with the post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour prime-time Saturday night program.

On tap for tonight’s show is an update on AEW President Tony Khan’s condition following the attack by The Elite, Bullet Club Gold vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight for the AEW Unified Trios Championships, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay, plus The Grizzled Young Veterans make their AEW in-ring debuts against The Acclaimed.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show, which kicks off a three-hour double-header, with a special live episode of AEW Rampage following AEW Collision, Swerve Strickland will give his first interview since becoming AEW World Champion, and Rey Fenix of The Lucha Bros will take on The Beast Mortos in singles action.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, April 27, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8:30pm-10:30pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/27/2024)

After the NBA on TNT coverage wraps up, we start a couple of minutes before the 8:30pm EST. mark. We shoot live inside Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida where Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to this week’s show.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland Issues Open Challenge

Swerve Strickland’s theme hits and out he comes, led by Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-super-funny dance routine. The two head to the ring, as advertised, to kick off this week’s show with Swerve’s first promo since capturing the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty 2024 this past weekend.

The new AEW World Champion settles in the ring and is given a big introduction by Prince Nana before speaking. He starts off by talking about how it’s been an eventful week in AEW. He mentions some of the title changes that have taken place this week, and then brings up his victory over Kyle Fletcher on AEW Dynamite earlier this week.

Strickland then brings up The Elite and the return of Jack Perry. He talks about their attack of AEW President Tony Khan earlier this week. He says they did their pile driver, mocking the fact that it has changed from the Meltzer Driver to the Tony Khan Driver, and others in between. He says four elite athletes attacking a non-fighter sounds like a bitch move to him.

Finally, he gets down to the business at-hand, with AEW Collision live this evening, he says it feels like as good a time as any to have his second match in Jacksonville this week. He issues an open challenge to anyone in the back. Claudio Castagnoli’s theme hits and out he comes. He gets in Swerve’s face in the ring and accepts the challenge. The match is made for later tonight.

Medical Update On AEW President Tony Khan

The camera pans over to Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness at the commentary desk. Schiavone brings up The Elite’s attack of Tony Khan this past Wednesday. He provides the medical update on the AEW President as advertised heading into tonight’s show.

Schiavone says Khan is still in a neck brace, as we saw on the NFL Draft, but says doctors have said he can not travel. As a result, he will not be able to leave Jacksonville, but will be running AEW from a remote location when they go back on the road, starting next Wednesday with AEW Dynamite at the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Unified AEW Trios Championships

Bullet Club Gold (C) vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight

After the medical update on Tony Khan from Schiavone and McGuinness wraps up, we head back inside Daily’s Place where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music of Bullet Club Gold. Out comes the Bang Bang Gang trio of “Switchblade” Jay White and The Gunns — Austin and Colten Gunn.

The Unified AEW Trios Champions head to the ring for their first title defense since unifying the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships with the AEW Trios Championships at AEW Dynasty 2024 this past weekend. From there, the theme for their opponents hits and out comes the three-man squad of Action Andretti and the Top Flight duo of Dante and Darius Martin.

Jay White and Dante Martin kick things off for their respective teams as Schiavone points out how White demanded this match on social media heading into the show this evening. White starts off well, but Martin brings the fight to him and keeps it competitive. Gunn tags in and he settles into the early offensive lead. He tags in his brother, who picks up where he left off as fans chant “Ass Boys!”

As the action continues, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action, including a near fall on a 3:10 to Yuma from The Gunns. In the end, however, White connects with his Bladerunner finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, the Bang Bang Gang retains their Unified Trios Championships. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winners and STILL Unified AEW Trios Champions: Bullet Club Gold

Rey Fenix vs. The Beast Mortos

When we return from the break, we see a message from The House of Black. Brody King gloats about having two wins over the TNT Champion after the Trios match at AEW Dynasty 2024. Malakai Black goes on to talk about Adam Copeland’s “Cope Open Challenge,” which he says he accepts.

He points out, however, that Copeland will have to wait to see which member of The House of Black will be representing them when the time comes. Back inside Daily’s Place, we hear the familiar sounds of The Lucha Bros’ theme music and out comes the returning Rey Fenix, accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for his opponent, The Beast Mortos, hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and off we go. Early on, Fenix does well, using his speed and quickness to control the early action until eventually the bigger, stronger Beast Mortos starts to take over.

The fight spills outside of the ring, where Mortos continues to punish Fenix at ringside. Back in the ring, Mortos starts to tear at the mask of Fenix, trying to rip it off. Fenix avoids this, but Mortos is still controlling the offense as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Mortos is still beating down Fenix, however the man who is one-half of The Lucha Bros starts to come to life and fight back into competitive form. Fenix starts to fire up with his trademark wild high-flying offensive attack, including a wild tornado splash off the top to the floor, leading up to his pin fall victory.

Winner: Rey Fenix

RUSH vs. Martin Stone

We are shown a video package promoting tonight’s AEW Rampage main event, which is the Parking Lot Fight between former Best Friends tag-team partners turned enemies, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. After the package wraps up, we see Lexy Nair backstage with Orange Cassidy, who is concerned about what they are going to do to each other tonight.

As he continues to talk, he is cut off by Kris Statlander, who enters the scene. She simply tells him, “Hey, he needs us …let’s go…” and Cassidy stops in mid-sentence and walks off with her.

Once the Cassidy backstage interview wraps up, we return inside Daily’s Place where the theme for RUSH hits. Out he comes to make his AEW in-ring return. Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight, Martin Stone. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

RUSH is competing in his first match since last December, where he last wrestled in the AEW Continental Crown Tournament. He takes the early offensive lead, where he takes Martin out to ringside and brutalizes him. Back in the ring, we see RUSH hit a few more trademark spots before finishing Martin off for a quick victory.

After the match wraps up, RUSH celebrates and then exits the ring. He begins heading to the back, but stops and re-enters the ring. He goes to work on Martin some more, finishing off the post-match scene by hitting him with his finisher once again. He lays down in the ring and does his pose as we head into another commercial break.

Winner: RUSH

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

When we return from the break, we see Lexy Nair speaking with Serena Deeb. Deeb talks about her return appearance earlier this week and how she has done a lot in her career, but one thing she hasn’t done yet is win the AEW Women’s World Championship. She says this isn’t a movie.

Back inside Daily’s Place, out comes someone who doesn’t seem to know that this isn’t a movie, the old-school movie star herself, reigning AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm. She makes her way to the ring in black-and-white, as always, accompanied by Luther the Butler and Mariah May.

Anna Jay’s theme hits next and out she comes to square off against the champ after losing her cool with Mariah May after their match recently. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Anna Jay doing well early on, as the commentators point out the mean look she has on her face.

Storm fights back with a Lou Thesz Press, which McGuinness claims she learned from Lou Thesz himself. Nice. Storm holds onto Jay and does a hip-swivel dance before blasting Jay in the face with her buttocks. Mariah May ends up getting bumped off the apron.

Storm makes sure she’s ok and heads back into the ring, but Jay sends her back out to the floor in vicious fashion. As Mariah May runs over to check on Storm as she’s laid out on the floor outside of the ring, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues.

We’re back from the break and we see the match still in progress. Jay ends up slapping her Queenslayer choke-finisher on the champ, who is stuck in the hold in the middle of the ring and fading fast. May rallies behind her, pounding the mat at ringside as Storm stands up and falls back, slamming Jay into the mat and freeing herself. She hits a hip-attack and a Storm Zero for the win.

Winner: “Timeless” Toni Storm

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Acclaimed

It’s time for the AEW in-ring debut of an internationally proven tag-team, The Grizzled Young Veterans duo of James Drake and Zack Gibson. But first, we see a shot of the parking lot, with cars in a big circle and their headlights on.

Schiavone and McGuinness promote the Parking Lot Fight between Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor for AEW Rampage, which is coming up next on TNT after AEW Collision wraps up. We shoot backstage and see Orange Cassidy catch up with Chuck Taylor.

Taylor is seated in a chair taping his wrists up and getting ready for the big fight against his former friend and tag-team partner turned enemy. Cassidy brings Chuck’s dog with him and hands it to Chuck. He tells Cassidy he’s glad he ran into him.

He tells him no matter what happens out there tonight, he doesn’t want him to get involved. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up. When we return, we shoot right to the ring entrance of The Grizzled Young Veterans. Drake and Gibson head to the ring as McGuinness builds them up on commentary.

Drake and Gibson settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. The theme for The Acclaimed hits and out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, accompanied by “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. Caster does his usual freestyle rap as the team heads to the ring.

Caster has rhymes about Tony Khan getting spiked on his head and how they’re gonna beat them and send The Grizzled Young Veterans back to the IMPACT Zone. Bowens wraps up the intro routine with his “Scissor me, Daddy Ass!” stuff and then the bell sounds to get this one started.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Gibson and Caster.