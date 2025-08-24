Mercedes Mone, Brody King & Kyle Fletcher Share Insights At Forbidden Door Scrum

Following her victory at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone spoke at the post-show media scrum, hinting that fans may see a celebration segment on this week’s Dynamite.

“You want to know what’s next? As Nine-Belts Mone, I need a celebration. I feel like on Dynamite I need to celebrate, Tony? What do you think?” she said, addressing AEW President Tony Khan.

Mone also doubled down on her mission to elevate women’s wrestling on a global scale, emphasizing that AEW has given her the platform to pursue that vision.

“What I’ve always wanted to do is make women’s wrestling global. Make people care about what we do, about women’s wrestling. We are the best at what we do, the greatest. And I get to do that, I get to chase that because I am the greatest and I want to be better than the greatest. I want to leave a legacy that cannot be undone.”

She highlighted the passion of AEW’s women’s roster and reflected on how her matches have inspired a new generation. “Every time I meet one of these women, they tell me, ‘Thank you so much for your matches. It inspired me to be who I am.’ I just celebrated my ten-year anniversary of the Brooklyn match. That is the number one match that girls come up to me and say, ‘Because of that match, I’m a professional wrestler.’ Now, I get to wrestle them. It means everything to me. I can feel the inspiration.”

Brody King Talks Cope & Christian, Outspoken Views

Brody King also fielded questions at the scrum, addressing both his activism and future in-ring possibilities. Wearing his “Abolish ICE” t-shirt, King explained, “I come from a very punk rock, hardcore background and that stuff is normal in our world. Speaking on injustices is important to me. I appreciate that I work for a company that allows us to have our own voice.”

On the possibility of facing Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, King was enthusiastic. “I’ve had my history with Adam Copeland. We have some history with Christian as well. I’d be willing to mix it up with those guys any day of the week. The rest of the AEW tag division is getting stronger and stronger by the day, so anyone who wants to step up? Step up.”

Kyle Fletcher Reflects on Transition to Singles Role

With his United Empire partner Mark Davis sidelined due to injury, Kyle Fletcher discussed how he has adapted to singles competition.

“One of the challenging parts of being in a renowned tag team is it’s like if one person goes down, you’re kind of at a standstill, right?” Fletcher said. “I think Davis has had some of the worst luck with injuries, and it sucks for me as a friend to see that. But from a career perspective, every time that would happen, it was a standstill for me as well. I think it was just lucky that Tony saw something in me and gave me an opportunity when Davis got hurt.”

Fletcher credited his growing opportunities to his determination to maximize every match. “The opportunities got bigger and bigger, slowly and slowly, and hopefully I just kept smashing them out of the park. It kind of just very naturally got to the point that it is now, which is pretty cool.”

