The Undertaker Believes R-Truth Should Get His Own Variety Show

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he thinks one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions R-Truth should have his own variety show.

Undertaker said, “What about R-Truth, how entertaining is he? They need like an R-Truth variety show. Especially you know with Judgment Day, this complete oddity that gets intertwined in their story that just makes them so frustrated. It’s so good. Dominik, my goodness! You haven’t had that kind of heel in so long right? That just carries that kind of heat.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



