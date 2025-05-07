Randy Orton Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Female Rappers

In a new interview with Billboard.com, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed a perhaps unexpected source of motivation during his intense workout sessions: female hip-hop artists.

The 14-time World Champion and current Undisputed WWE Title challenger shared that he regularly listens to a range of women in rap while training, crediting their energy and lyrical power as key drivers.

“They get my blood pumping,” Orton explained. “These women can f—ing rap. It’s a little risqué, and I’m bumping it loud… It’s just fun to work out to.”

Orton then unveiled his Mount Rushmore of female rappers without hesitation:

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla

While acknowledging that narrowing it down to four was tough, Orton stuck with those names as his elite group—each of whom, he says, brings something fierce and motivating to the table.

Beyond that top four, Orton also gave shout-outs to other artists on his gym playlist, including Sexyy Red, KenTheMan, and Snow Tha Product. He recently met Sexyy Red, a fellow St. Louis native, at an NXT event and jokingly noted:

“Ah, man. You know what? I get in trouble with my wife if I play her songs in the gym,” he laughed. “I don’t know who I’d take off, but maybe we’ll do a top five and throw Sexyy in there, too.”

Orton added that while female rap dominates his workout soundtrack, he still enjoys classic rock and other hip-hop artists depending on his mood.

This blend of bold musical taste and veteran presence just adds another layer to “The Viper,” who continues to show surprising range both inside and outside the squared circle.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more crossover stories between wrestling and music, as well as full coverage leading into WWE Backlash this Saturday.