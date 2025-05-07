WWE Star Reveals Ruptured Eardrum Before WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has revealed he suffered a serious injury just days before WrestleMania 41, yet continued to compete in multiple matches despite undergoing a painful repair procedure.

The revelation comes from Kross’s newly released personal documentary/vlog titled “The Killer”, posted to his official YouTube channel. In the video, Kross discloses that he ruptured his eardrum during a singles match with AJ Styles on the April 15th episode of Monday Night Raw—a match that was part of the WrestleMania 41 build-up.

The documentary includes behind-the-scenes footage of the medical procedure he underwent just days later to treat the injury. The video captures Kross passing out from the pain during the treatment, before eventually recovering. He described the experience as intensely painful, but despite the setback, he honored his scheduled appearances.

Kross went on to:

– Defeat JR Kratos at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII on April 17th

– Appear in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown’s WrestleMania go-home show on April 18th

– Wrestle Dragon Lee in a Main Event match taped on April 28th (aired May 1st)

While the injury occurred several weeks ago, Kross only disclosed the details now, offering fans a deeper look at the physical demands—and mental resilience—required during WWE’s busiest time of year.

Despite the ruptured eardrum, Kross remains active on the WWE Raw roster. He continues to feature prominently in promos and backstage segments while teasing new developments for his Final Testament faction.

