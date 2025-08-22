The Rock Reportedly A Big Fan Of AEW Star Amid Contract Situation

In the wake of recent reports about Danhausen’s AEW contract status, a new detail has emerged that could influence the star’s future.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the “very nice, very evil” performer has a powerful admirer within WWE, none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Dave Meltzer noted that Johnson has been a fan of Danhausen’s unique gimmick since the early stages of his career. “There are those in WWE into that gimmick, including Dwayne Johnson, who was a big fan of him when he first started making his name,” Meltzer reported.

Danhausen’s AEW future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks. A report from Fightful previously revealed that his contract, originally set to expire, was extended into 2026 due to the significant time he missed while recovering from injury. However, the extension was described as being “against his wishes,” as he has been used inconsistently on AEW programming.

Despite limited television appearances, Danhausen remains one of AEW’s most popular personalities, with his eccentric character work and comedic timing earning him a loyal following. The report suggests that WWE’s interest — particularly from a star of The Rock’s stature — could add another intriguing wrinkle to his long-term outlook.

For now, Danhausen remains under AEW contract through 2026.