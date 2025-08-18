Backstage Update On Danhausen’s AEW Contract Status

A new report has shed light on the contract situation of “very nice, very evil” Danhausen in All Elite Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, Danhausen’s deal with AEW has been extended due to time missed from injury, meaning he will remain with the company for the foreseeable future. His original contract was set to expire on July 1, 2025, but the extension now keeps him signed well into 2026.

This development also explains why Danhausen is still featured on the official AEW roster page despite the initial end date of his contract having already passed.

The report notes that it was believed Danhausen had requested AEW not pick up his option, as he was said to be ready to leave the company following a lack of television time. Sources indicated the reasoning was tied to him being “barely used the last couple of years” on AEW programming.

Additionally, the report states that there have been “no creative plans for Danhausen of late,” adding context to his possible frustrations with his position in the company.

Danhausen has been largely absent from AEW programming for the better part of the last two years, with only sporadic appearances. Despite that, the contract extension means fans may not have seen the last of him inside an AEW ring.