Cora Jade (Elayna Black) Responds To Bullying Allegations From Alexis Lete

Former WWE Performance Center recruit Alexis Lete, a model, social media personality, and ex-volleyball player who joined WWE in 2022 before being released, has accused former WWE star Cora Jade of being a “really mean” bully during her time at the PC.

Lete made the allegation while appearing on the That One Time podcast with Adam Metwally.

LEJEJRB NOT THIS FORMER PC LADY SPILLING THE TEA pic.twitter.com/xcaU9cUUFd — 𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂. (@ShadesOfBoujeee) August 21, 2025

In response, Cora—now wrestling under her pre-WWE name Elayna Black—issued a series of posts on Twitter/X, denying the accusations and sharing her side of the story. “I shouldn’t be giving this girl an ounce more of my energy but this will be the one and only time I speak on this and if you know you know—this girl came into the PC and immediately had heat with everyone for being disrespectful on more than one occasion,” Cora wrote.

According to her, she even attempted to help Lete avoid further issues backstage, “I texted this girl trying to HELP before her heat got worse (that had already travelled up to main roster before she even had a match). I’ll go ahead and post the screenshots myself. She chose to basically tell me to f*ck off and then continue to get heat for weeks. Only until multiple main roster talent members spoke to her as well, she decided to come up to me and apologize.”

Cora explained that while she accepted the apology, she did not respect how Lete handled herself or her approach to wrestling. “I told her I appreciate the apology but I don’t respect how she handles things and the ways she disrespects pro wrestling. I came from Indy wrestling, absolutely loved wrestling and was trying to carry on the love and respect that was there when I got there in black and gold. There is absolutely no respect for wrestling with people like this and it’s not my job to care about anymore. Which is exactly what is wrong with that entire place in general. I spoke to her maybe 5 times total [if] that. Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy.”

This isn’t the first time Alexis Lete’s name has surfaced in controversial fashion. In late 2023, a fan account published footage of her training sessions alongside clips of her mispronouncing wrestling-related names and terms, including “APK” instead of HBK, “Solo Sokoma” instead of Solo Sikoa, and “Northern American Championship” instead of the North American Championship.

The back-and-forth has reignited debate online about the culture at the WWE Performance Center and the challenges faced by recruits transitioning into the wrestling world.