Brooke Hogan Issues Statement On Ongoing Investigation Into Hulk Hogan’s Death

The circumstances surrounding the passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan continue to generate headlines, with reports earlier this week suggesting that medical malpractice may have played a role.

Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, has now released a lengthy statement on Instagram addressing the situation and expressing her frustration with ongoing speculation.

Brooke clarified that she has received direct calls from professionals, including “police officials to nurses,” who were with Hogan on the day he passed.

These individuals, she says, urged her to obtain body cam footage and 911 dispatch tapes, claiming they could “shed enough light to change the narrative” of what the public has been told so far. “They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing,” Brooke wrote.

She also stressed that she has no legal control over the investigation or decisions regarding her father’s remains, explaining that all authority lies with Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily. “The short of it is—it’s all up to my dad’s wife and I have zero control. I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad even as his daughter,” Brooke stated.

Brooke confirmed she has been told by her brother, Nick Hogan, that there will be an autopsy, though she does not know who will perform it or when. She added that if she does receive results, she will keep them private out of respect for her father.

She also raised questions about Hogan’s official death certificate, signed by his general physician. “Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself,” she wrote.

Brooke concluded her statement by urging people to stop speculating and misquoting her, “At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. And my hands are tied. So please stop misquoting, speculating and ASKING me if I know anything. I can not get any information. I know you’d think I could being his blood, but I can’t. We are already dealing with enough. I will not be talking about this ‘mystery’ any more.”

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The Clearwater Police Department has confirmed that their investigation into his death remains active.