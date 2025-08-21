Police Confirm Hulk Hogan Death Investigation Remains Ongoing

Nearly a month after the passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, authorities in Clearwater, Florida, have confirmed that the investigation into his death is still active.

In a statement released Thursday, the Clearwater Police Department described the case as “unique” and noted that detectives are continuing to gather information. “The unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers, and our detectives continue to do that,” the statement read.

The confirmation comes despite the medical examiner’s report, which concluded that Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, died of a heart attack. The report also noted Hogan’s history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation.

Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. He was transported to a local hospital after paramedics and police responded to a 911 call at his beachfront Clearwater home.

Police had previously stated that no foul play was suspected in Hogan’s death. However, the latest update makes clear that investigators are still pursuing medical records and conducting witness interviews.

Because the investigation is active, police confirmed that no records—including body cam footage from responding officers—can be released at this time. “All of this takes time,” the department’s statement added.

The department also noted that it has remained in contact with Hogan’s family during the process, specifically his children, Nick Hogan and Brooke Hogan.