Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s Future Amid WWE Return Rumors

The future of Chris Jericho continues to be one of the most talked-about stories in wrestling.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided additional insight into his contract status and the growing speculation surrounding a potential WWE return.

Jericho’s current AEW contract is set to expire at the end of 2025, and according to Dave Meltzer, there is a belief within WWE that he is “inevitably” going to return to the company. One possibility being discussed internally is Jericho making a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble next January.

While WWE sources have reportedly confirmed that they “expect him,” Meltzer also pointed out that this could be a negotiating tactic on Jericho’s part as his contract winds down.

The report further notes that there are individuals within AEW who believe Jericho will not be returning to the promotion and that his comeback to WWE is likely to happen at the Rumble.

Jericho has been absent from AEW programming since April, when he was written off television after exiting his Learning Tree faction.

The speculation around his future intensified when he “liked” a social media post discussing a potential WWE return.