WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Heading To Salt Lake City In November

The next edition of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event has its location set.

The Peacock-exclusive special, scheduled for Saturday, November 1, will take place from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On their latest radio show, WrestleVotes confirmed the news, noting the historic significance of the event, “That show on Saturday night, November 1, will take place from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Incredibly, this will mark the first time in history a major event/PLE will take place in the state of Utah.”

WWE will remain in Salt Lake City for the entire weekend. A special Halloween edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be held inside the Delta Center on October 31, the night before SNME.

The November 1 show will be the first of two Saturday Night’s Main Event specials to close out the year, with the second scheduled for December 13, 2025. That December edition will be historic in its own right, as it will feature the final retirement match of John Cena’s career.

Fans can catch both specials streaming exclusively on Peacock.