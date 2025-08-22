Backstage News On Planned Title Matches For WWE Clash In Paris

The card for the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris premium live event is continuing to take shape, with three more championship bouts now planned for the show.

The event takes place on Sunday, August 31, from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the updated internal lineup includes the following title matches:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

The Rhodes vs. McIntyre feud officially kicked off the SmackDown after SummerSlam, with McIntyre launching a brutal attack on the champion.

Meanwhile, Sikoa vs. Zayn was also set in motion that night, after Zayn moved to SmackDown to pursue the one title he has never held in WWE.

On Monday Night Raw, the returning Nikki Bella confronted Becky Lynch, setting the stage for a high-profile championship clash.

These three new matches join an already stacked lineup featuring John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, and a World Heavyweight Championship fatal four-way match.

WWE Clash in Paris will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.