Triple H Comments On WWE Potentially Adding More Two-Night PLEs

During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the possibility of expanding the company’s schedule of two-night Premium Live Events.

“As far as will more of our larger events go to two nights? I think time will tell,” Triple H said, via F4WOnline.com. “It’s really, for us, about super-serving our fans. Just like for ESPN, you guys thrive on super-serving your fan base and the people that watch. So do we. It’s what we want to do. So when we can turn these into bigger events, make them destination weekends for fans, that’s what we will do. It’s all about our fans — our WWE Universe — and making them happy.”

The two-night format has become a staple for WrestleMania in recent years, while SummerSlam adopted the structure for the first time this year. The approach allows WWE to extend its biggest weekends, maximizing fan engagement and ticket sales while providing more spotlight opportunities for talent.

In addition, Triple H confirmed that Pat McAfee will appear at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis on September 20, the first Premium Live Event to air as part of WWE’s new partnership with ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service.