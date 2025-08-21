Pat McAfee Confirmed For WWE WrestlePalooza

As part of the newly announced partnership that will see WWE Premium Live Events air on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service, WWE will present WrestlePalooza on September 20 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

To promote the new ESPN deal, WWE talents and executives have been making media appearances. During an interview on SportsCenter, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that Pat McAfee will be at WrestlePalooza.

McAfee, who previously served on the Monday Night Raw commentary team, stepped away citing burnout.

He currently hosts The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and will continue as part of the College GameDay panel this fall. His Raw commentary spot has since been filled by Corey Graves, who now works alongside Michael Cole.

WrestlePalooza will be headlined by John Cena and marks the official start of WWE’s collaboration with ESPN’s new streaming platform.