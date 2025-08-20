John Cena To Headline WWE WrestlePalooza On ESPN September 20

John Cena is officially set to headline WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20, marking a historic night as the event airs on ESPN to kick off WWE’s new partnership with the network.

While Cena’s opponent has yet to be announced, WWE confirmed in the press release that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre will all compete in major matches at the event.

Wrestlepalooza will be one of Cena’s final appearances before retirement, as the 16-time World Champion has just 11 appearances left.

Below is the updated list of confirmed dates:

John Cena’s Remaining WWE Appearances

August 22: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)

August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)

August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

September 5: WWE SmackDown (Chicago, IL)

September 15: WWE Raw (Lowell, Massachusetts)

September 20: WWE Wrestlepalooza (Indianapolis, Indiana)

October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, CA)

December: Retirement Match