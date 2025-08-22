Aliyah Open To WWE Return, Talks AEW & TNA Possibilities, Pulled WWE Storylines

Former WWE star Aliyah is back for Part 2 of her exclusive sit-down with PWMania.com’s Andy London, opening up about her wrestling journey and life after WWE. You can read Part 1 of Aliyah’s PWMania.com exclusive interview here.

In this installment, Aliyah opened up about her dream of being the first Arab woman to wrestle in the Middle East, unseen WWE storylines and opportunities that never came to fruition, and her perspective on the future, including the possibility of wrestling in AEW, TNA, or even returning to WWE. She also reflected on emotional fan interactions and her favorite WWE memories.

Q: Is there a dream opponent, a location, or perhaps being the first Arab female wrestler in the Middle East ring? What would that moment mean to you?

“I definitely want to wrestle in the Middle East and be the first Arab woman to do so. Wrestling in Saudi Arabia has always been a dream. And I hear that’s where Royal rumble is going to be there next? What a time to be alive am I right? Can you imagine the reaction? That will wake em up— it would feel like coming full circle, especially since my dad raced horses there. That connection makes it deeply personal. Alongside that, wrestling at WrestleMania is still at the top of my bucket list. As for dream opponents… I have so many, it’s hard to choose just one.”

Q: What’s the funniest, most unexpected, or most emotional thing that ever happened to you backstage in WWE that fans still don’t know about?

“It’s hard to pick just one — I’ve had so many funny, unexpected, and emotional moments backstage over the years. Honestly, some of them are too good to give away just yet… I might have to save those stories for a book one day.”

Q: Was there ever a storyline or match pitched for you in WWE that fans never got to see, but you wish had happened?

“There were so many storylines and matches I wish had happened — it’s hard to count. Often, ideas would be pitched or even partially approved, but the final decision always came down to someone else. Early on, I realized there were invisible parameters around what my character could and couldn’t do. Sometimes I’d be given a pay-per-view spot, and it wouldn’t get announced, or it would get announced and then taken away almost immediately. At the end of the day I can only control what I can.”

Q: What’s the most moving or unforgettable fan interaction you’ve ever had?

“One of the most unforgettable fan interactions happened after a tag match I won with Raquel. I believe there is a video on Twitter still up. As I was walking backstage, a young fan called out to me for a selfie. When I approached her, she told me how happy she was that I was bringing her culture and representation onto the main stage. That moment really stuck with me it reminded me that wrestling is about more than just matches; it’s about making people feel seen. And I believe that’s what’s truly missing these days.”

Q: Looking back, what’s your absolute favorite WWE moment, either on-screen or backstage?

“I would have to say my debut on SmackDown. That moment was incredibly special I left feeling truly enlightened. After years of hard work, dealing with all the noise, and navigating so many factors, the reaction I received at the end of the match felt like a testament to everything I had put in. ‘Enlightened’ is the word I’d use to describe that night.”

Q: You’re in a rare position right now where you could sign anywhere, or even work multiple promotions. Is there a part of you that wants to test yourself in AEW or TNA?

“Oh yes — the million-dollar question. I bring a lot of experience and versatility to the table. At this stage, I can work as a Babyface, Heel, or in a supporting role — whatever helps elevate the product and make the show stronger. I know how to make other performers look good in the ring, engage the audience, and contribute to the product in a way that drives excitement and revenue. My goal is simple: to add value wherever I’m needed and help the roster shine at every level.

I also have to do what’s sustainable for me and my future. The cost of being a professional wrestler, especially at my age, is intense with the maintenance: health insurance, gym, chiropractor, massage, personal trainer, house, food, electricity, supplements, gear, hair, clothes, makeup, hotels, immigration lawyer, accountant, PR rep, rental cars, even the dog sitters — I live alone, so the bills really add up.

To perform at my best, it has to be the right offer. I believe I can be an asset at all 3 of the major wrestling promotions, whether it’s WWE, NXT, AEW, or even TNA.”

Fans can follow Aliyah on Instagram @nhooph_alareebi and X (Twitter) @NhoophAl_Areebi for updates on her next moves.

