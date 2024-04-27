LA Knight On How His WWE WrestleMania Press Event Brawl With AJ Styles Came About

WWE star LA Knight recently appeared on an episode of The KiddChris Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his brawl with AJ Styles during a WrestleMania press event.

Knight said, “It was kind of silly for them to sit us next to each other. What did they expect was going to happen. Things blew up, he slammed me down, but when we came out of it, he had a bloody nose.”

On how the brawl came about:

“Nope. Legitimately, I walked in the room…the set up is a big press junket and there were a bunch of different seats set out. Of all the seats that were set together, his and mine were within five feet of each other. I kind of looked over there and I was said to myself, ‘There’s a good chance we might have to fight at some point.’ I was just thinking that to myself. At some point, he tossed a stool that he was sitting on over in my direction. I was like, ‘Welp, gotta fight him now.’ That’s pretty much how it goes.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)