Three New Matches Made Official For WWE Backlash France

Friday night’s WWE Draft Night 1 episode of SmackDown saw three more matchups made official for the WWE Backlash France 2024 PLE set to take place on Saturday, May 4 from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced on SmackDown that Bayley will be defending her Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a Triple Threat Matchup. Aldis also announced that “The Viper” Randy Orton will team up with “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens to face The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) in tag team action and Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will challenge The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

