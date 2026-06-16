Ava Explains Why She Decided To Leave WWE

Former WWE star Ava has opened up about her decision to leave the company earlier this year, explaining that there was no single event that led to her departure.

Appearing on The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi, Ava discussed the thought process behind her exit and revealed that it had been something she had been considering for quite some time.

“There wasn’t one particular thing, unfortunately. It was like a lot of things and something that had been on my mind for a while. I am so grateful for my time at WWE. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I got to live out the dream. But I think it was just time for something new. It was time for something different. I don’t regret leaving and I’m really happy now.”

Ava, whose real name is Simone Johnson, officially announced on January 30 that she had chosen not to renew her WWE contract. Her final appearance with the company came on the January 27 episode of NXT.

The departure brought an end to a WWE run that lasted approximately six years after she joined the company in 2020.

As a fourth-generation wrestler and the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, Ava entered WWE with significant expectations. After initially debuting as an in-ring performer on NXT, she eventually transitioned into an authority figure role and was named NXT General Manager in January 2024.

Reports following her departure indicated that WWE had attempted to retain her services by offering a new contract that included a pay increase. However, Ava ultimately decided that it was time to pursue a different path.

Following her exit, WWE released a statement thanking her for her contributions and praising her “stellar work as Ava and beyond.”

Despite choosing to move on from the company, Ava’s latest comments suggest that she looks back on her WWE experience fondly and remains appreciative of the opportunities she was given.

While she did not reveal what her next chapter may involve, she made it clear that she feels confident in her decision and is enjoying life after WWE.

For now, Ava appears content with the choice she made, describing her departure not as a reaction to any one issue, but simply as the right time to embrace something new.