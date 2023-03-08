Backstage Latest On Dragon Lee Making His WWE TV Debut (Possible Spoiler)

Top international star Dragon Lee has officially joined WWE NXT.

Lee is backstage today for the NXT Roadblock taping, according to a new report from PWInsider. It’s possible that he’ll be introduced on tonight’s show so that he’ll be on TV in time for NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

Lee signed with WWE in late December and was scheduled to relocate to Orlando with his family in January to work at the WWE Performance Center, but visa issues prevented him from doing so.

Lee and his family recently relocated to Orlando, and he arrived at the WWE Performance Center this afternoon. According to reports, the visa process was only recently completed.

Lee is the younger brother of AEW’s Rush and Dralistico, and is widely regarded as one of the best luchadores in the world.

Lee and Grayson Waller have recently teased a feud on social media, as PWMania.com mentioned at this link.