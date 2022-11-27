Backstage Latest on Sasha Banks and WWE, Reportedly Held Up Due to a ‘Money Situation’

There was speculation on Sasha Banks returning to WWE on Survivor Series Saturday night, according to fans who attended the event in her hometown of Boston.

There were loud “We Want Sasha” chants during Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match. The chants faded quickly. Bryan Alvarez noted on Twitter that the crowd mics appeared to be turned off. This has happened in the past, but according to a source inside the building, it was a short chant that was drowned out by other fans.

Fans hoping to see Banks return to WWE TV will have to wait a little longer because negotiations have apparently slowed and there is no guarantee that she will return.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “They’re in contract talks. The last I heard it was a money situation and that was a long time ago so I don’t know where it stands right now.”

Soulnado Inc (Mercedes Varnado’s company) filed the following trademarks on November 10:

* Mercedes Mone’

* Mone’ Talks

* Bank Mone’

* Statement Maker

If a deal is not reached, the trademark filings may indicate that she is ready to move on without WWE.

For those who missed it, click here to check out Banks’ latest tease on her return to the ring, referencing both WWE and AEW.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)