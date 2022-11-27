Sasha Banks Teases Wrestling Return With WWE and AEW References

Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is keeping fans guessing about her future in the ring.

She used some interesting hashtags in a new video post on her TikTok account. The video teases a possible return to the ring, and she wrote in the caption:

“Shes coming #luchalibre #joshipuroresu #europeantour #b #bankonit #aew# #prowrestling# #wwe# #statementmaker# #dontdrinkthewater# #spicychallenges.”

Mercedes recently registered the trademark “Statement Maker” under her company name, Soulnado.

Varnado previously hinted that something big was coming this month, something she’d been waiting for for the last six months, though it’s unclear what that is.

It was reported that there had been hang-ups in negotiations with WWE for a new agreement.

You can check out her latest TikTok below: