WWE Announces Details On Launch Of WWE Backlash: France Store In Lyon

French fans can now get their hands on some WWE memorabilia without shopping online and waiting for weeks-on-end.

On Friday, WWE announced the opening of their new WWE Backlash: France store in Lyon, which will feature exclusive merchandise that includes replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and more.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details courtesy of WWE.com below.

WWE Backlash France Store comes to Lyon

For the first time ever in France, the WWE Universe can shop at an official WWE Store! Shop the largest collection of WWE Backlash France merchandise under one roof when the WWE Backlash France Store comes to Lyon! This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more!The WWE Backlash France Store is a Fanatics experience and will be free and open to the public.19 bis Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, FranceThursday, May 2: noon – 7 p.m.Friday, May 3: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.Saturday, May 4: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.Sunday, May 5: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.