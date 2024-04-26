Triple H Comments On WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland Combo Tickets Going On-Sale

Combo packages for tickets to the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland and WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode from the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow are now available.

Following the special pre-sale on Thursday, WWE announced combo tickets are now available as of Friday, April 26, 2024.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque hopped on X to hype the on-sale announcement.

This June, WWE takes over Scotland… and now is the time to make sure you’re there to be part of it,” Levesque wrote. “Special combo tickets for SmackDown on June 14 and WWE Castle on June 15 at OVO Hydro are on sale NOW!”

To purchase combo tickets for the back-to-back WWE shows in Glasgow on 6/14 and 6/15, visit Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Make sure to join us here on 6/14 and 6/15 for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown and WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results coverage from Glasgow.