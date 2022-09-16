Backstage Latest on The Young Bucks – WWE Rumors

A new report has surfaced that sheds light on the circumstances that gave rise to rumors that AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks may have made contact with WWE officials.

Following the events of AEW All Out, rumors began to circulate that The Bucks and fellow Executive Vice President Kenny Omega had reached out to WWE. It was reported that the Bucks put feelers out to gauge potential interest from the WWE after their current AEW contracts expire next year. It was later noted that the rumor was false, despite the fact that it had been circulating among a number of different sources as far back as August. According to the report, a source insisted that The Bucks asked to speak to someone in WWE management and that the rumor was going around WWE as well. It was rumored that Omega had made contact with WWE before returning from his time off in the buildup to All Out.

According to a new by the Wrestling Observer, other individuals have heard The Bucks denying the rumour about WWE. However, the rumors may have their origin in a phone call that The Bucks reportedly made to a friend in WWE a few weeks ago, prior to the incident that occurred at AEW All Out.

It has been said that The Bucks have been spreading rumors that they have asked a WWE wrestler who they have known for some time to speak to WWE management on their behalf. The subsequent misunderstanding of this fact led to the belief that The Bucks were interested in discussing the possibility of leaving AEW and joining WWE.

The phone call has been confirmed by all parties involved, despite the fact that the friend who works for WWE has not been named. Furthermore, the people who were present during the phone call and who have confirmed that it took place have denied the rumors about what was discussed, pointing out that nobody brought up contacting WWE management or anything similar during the conversation. It should be noted that this was merely a conversation between long-time friends who keep in touch on a regular basis and who have known each other for many years. The part about contacting WWE management was called “silly” because if The Bucks wanted to contact WWE officials, whether it was for AEW business or their own business, they could and would have the ability to do so directly.

You can read our latest report on how some AEW talents are upset about a line Omega said during a recent backstage meeting, by clicking here.

At this time, Omega, The Bucks, CM Punk, and AEW Producer Ace Steel have been placed on suspensions for their roles in the backstage brawl that occurred at AEW All Out. It is believed that these individuals will receive formal punishment once the independent investigation has been concluded. The suspensions of Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels, and Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck have been lifted because they were attempting to stop the fight when it broke out.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.