Several People in AEW Upset About Kenny Omega’s Comments at “Mandatory” Talent Meeting

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting prior to the August 24th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. The following was noted by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com regarding what Omega said while the meeting was in session:

“Kenny Omega spoke and was the harshest towards the locker room in what we are told by some came off as ‘tough love’ and by others as really ‘heavy-handed.’ Some saw this as Omega trying to light a fire under the roster and others felt differently.”

Later on, during the Voices of Wrestling podcast, it was rumored that Omega had said something along the lines of “I wouldn’t have even hired 80% of you.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com offered some more information regarding Omega’s line.

“He absolutely said the line. One version is that it was very clear when he said it he was being comedic, that he was looking at Will Ospreay when he said it, then said that he was just messing with Ospreay. Many laughed about it. Others took it as serious and there were those upset about it. Several told us it was something totally misinterpreted and taken out of context but others didn’t like it.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out a clip from the Voices of Wrestling podcast below: